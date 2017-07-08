Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neil Simpson plans to donate his body to medical science when he dies.

And the former football referee believes more people should follow his example.

Neil, 82, of Birchencliffe, made his decision when he was in his 60s after learning that his age prevented him from making certain organ donations. Instead his GP suggested that he consider full body donations.

After looking into the details both Neil and his wife Margot, now 83, filled in consent forms. It led to some difficult and emotional conversations with family and friends.

“As regards to family I am the last on my side, though I have two nephews and a niece. I have spoken to a good number of friends. The initial reaction is, ‘Oh, I don’t like the sound of that’. I would say 75% were not happy,” he says.

“I tell them that it’s their choice as to how they want to feel about it. I couldn’t care less; I won’t be here.

“It’s been a recurring thing. But I am totally happy with my decision. If I improve science or the medical side of it in the future then it’s worked well.”

Neil and Margot, who now suffers from ill health, signed up with the School of Medicine at the University of Leeds. He has urged other people to ignore the taboos that have grown up around body donation.

“We’re talking about a subject that people don’t normally discuss, but they should consider it, like giving blood. It’s the next step. For me it came out of the blue. Nobody pushed me; it was just something I could do. And I want to do my share.”

Neil accepts that after the university has finished with his body it will be cremated.

“There will be no funeral. I talked to a friend about what could be done afterwards. I decided on something like an Irish wake, but without the beer! Just something that allows people to come and say cheerio.

“It’s a pity that more people are not doing it, because I’m sure it would be welcomed. My message is: don’t be squeamish.”

Dr David Roberts, head of anatomy in the School of Medicine at the University of Leeds, said: “Anatomy is a key subject for all medical students, particularly those who want to work in fields such as surgery, radiology, anaesthetics or pathology. At Leeds, we passionately believe that the best way to learn anatomy is by studying the body itself. Without the generous, selfless donations of people like Mr Simpson, this simply wouldn’t be possible.

“The staff and students of the Medical School are deeply grateful for each and every donation we receive. Those who donate their bodies are making a real and lasting contribution to the health of the people that our medical graduates will treat over the decades ahead.”