Train operator Northern is set to carry out improvements at stations in the Huddersfield area as part of its Better Stations project.

The company begins work this month on a three-year process to improve facilities at 27 locations, including eight stations across Kirklees.

It follows a trial period in which four stations were equipped with new facilities for customers to test.

Paul Barnfield, regional director at Northern, said: “We had a good response to the trial stations and I’m delighted to be able to say that the modernisation of our stations is now fully underway.”

He said: “These are early days for the Better Stations project, but during the coming weeks and months our customers will begin to see changes right across the network.”

Among the improvements, Berry Brow and Brockholes stations will get upgraded CCTV; Denby Dale will get a refurbished shelter, ticket vending machine and improved signage while Honley will have a new waiting shelter, new seating, improved access, a customer information screen, upgraded CCTV, ticket vending machine and improved signage.

Ravensthorpe will benefit from refurbished shelters, customer information screens, upgraded CCTV, ticket vending machine and improved signage while Shepley and Stocksmoor will get refurbished shelters, upgraded CCTV, ticket vending machine and improved signage.

Northern is also refurbishing its fleet of trains and is committed to bringing 98 new trains to the network by 2020 – as well as removing all Pacers within the same timescale.