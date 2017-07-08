Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorcyclist who crashed near Castle Hill has thanked a mystery woman who comforted him as he lay injured.

The biker, Tony, 45, from Huddersfield, collided with his 27-year-old nephew’s motorbike and a then a car while riding his Yamaha DT125 on Saturday afternoon, July 1.

Tony, who asked for his surname not to be revealed, was left dazed and in agony while his nephew hurt his foot.

A Jamaican woman in her 40s came to Tony’s aid and held his hand until the arrival of an ambulance.

Tony was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and is now recovering at home after being given the all-clear.

He said: “The Jamaican woman held my hand for what seemed like a long time. I hope she sees this just so I can say thank you. She phoned the ambulance for me too. What a star.”