Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three Huddersfield soldiers killed in Afghanistan will be honoured by two veterans of the conflict who were left with life-changing injuries.

Cpl Andy Reid and Warrant Officer Glen Hughes have embarked on the Balfour Beatty Warrior Challenge in a bid to cycle 400 miles, kayak 125 miles and ascend 17,500ft in just 14 days.

Andy, who served with the 3rd Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment from 1995 to 2012, lost both legs and his right arm while serving in Afghanistan in 2009. Glen completed six operational tours of combat and is recovering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The Warrior Challenge honours the memory of six men – three from Huddersfield – who lost their lives on March 6, 2012, while serving in Kandahar province, Afghanistan.

Pte Daniel Wilford, 21, of Cowlersley; Cpl Jake Hartley, 20, of New Mill; and Pte Anton Frampton, 20, of Longwood, were killed with Pte Christopher Kershaw, 19, of Bradford; Sgt Nigel Coupe, 33, of Lytham St Annes; and Pte Daniel Wade, 20, of Warrington, when their Warrior armoured car was caught in an explosion.

Five of the men were from Andy’s regiment while the sixth was from the 1st Bn The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment.

Day four of the challenge – this Sunday – will see Andy and Glen attend a service in memory of Anton at Edgerton cemetery and visit the Cowlersley home of Daniel. On Monday, they will attend a service remembering Jake at Christ Church, New Mill.

From there, the Warrior Challenge team will cycle 37 miles to 207 Field Hospital in Altrincham, Cheshire. The Huddersfield leg is being sponsored by Chapel Hill-based recruitment agency Stafflex.

The challenge is also being supported by Manchester-based online business e-foods. Some of its staff, who are running fundraising events alongside the challenge, will join Andy and Glen for the final section of day four.

The Warrior Challenge is raising money for two forces charities – ABF: The Soldiers Charity and Style for Soldiers. Andy and Glen hope to raise tens of thousands of pounds as they pay their respects to the fallen.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The cycle ride will take Andy and Glen from Lytham St Annes to Westminster where they will attend a reception at the Houses of Parliament.

Donations can be made at www.virginmoney.com/team/warriorchallenge