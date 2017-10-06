Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An inquest was opened today (Friday) into the death of a man who was found hanged in the hallway at his Waterloo home.

The body of Russell Dean Armitage, 46, of Round Wood Avenue, Waterloo, was found by a neighbour who had become worried about him after his failure to get in touch with her.

The inquest at Bradford Coroner’s Court heard Mr Armitage was last seen alive by a neighbour on September 26.

Assistant Coroner Philip Holden heard evidence that on October 2, a neighbour noticed a bedroom window open at his property and climbed in.

She found him hanging in a hallway.

The court heard that Mr Armitage had a history of paranoid psychosis and had been prescribed a number of drugs.

At the time of his death he was under the care of the Folly Hall Mental Health Team.

Mr Holden said police were satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

The inquest was adjourned until a future date.

Earlier this week a spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police attended a report of a concern for safety in relation to a man at a property on Round Wood Avenue at around 6.55pm. The man, in his 40s, was pronounced deceased by paramedics. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

If you’re struggling to cope with mental health issues here are some of the ways you can access help.

Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org.

Childline (0800 1111) runs a helpline for children and young people in the UK. Calls are free and the number won’t show up on your phone bill.

PAPYRUS (0800 068 41 41) is a voluntary organisation supporting teenagers and young adults who are feeling suicidal.

Depression Alliance is a charity for people with depression. It doesn’t have a helpline, but offers a wide range of useful resources and links to other relevant information.

Students Against Depression is a website for students who are depressed, have a low mood or are having suicidal thoughts.

Bullying UK is a website for both children and adults affected by bullying.

The Sanctuary (0300 003 7029) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year, for people who are struggling to cope - experiencing depression, anxiety, panic attacks or are in crisis.