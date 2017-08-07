Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The body of a pensioner found dead in his home has been released to his family for cremation.

An inquest into the death of John Utley, 79, was opened and adjourned on Monday.

Pathologists have carried out two forensic post-mortems on his body since his death on June 28.

Sgt Zaheer Abbas, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, told Bradford Coroner’s Court: “What we do know is that tragically on June 28 the deceased was assaulted resulting in numerous head injuries and him passing away.”

Mr Utley, who lived with his wife Louise in Royds Avenue in Paddock, had a daughter, Nadine Utley, and two stepsons.

His stepson Wayne Thornton, 55, was charged with his murder and will next appear at Leeds Crown Court on December 4.

Senior coroner Martin Fleming adjourned the inquest pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

No relatives were present in court during the brief hearing.