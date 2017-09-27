Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An inquest is due to be opened next week into the death of a man who fell from a bridge over the M62 near Huddersfield.

Police were called to the M62 eastbound near Junction 22 at Rishworth on Tuesday evening after calls from concerned motorists about a distressed man.

Sadly, however, within minutes of the police being informed the man had fallen onto the verge of the eastbound carriageway.

A spokesman for Bradford Coroner’s Court service said it was likely that the man would be named later this week with an inquest scheduled to open early next week.

People have been shocked at the latest motorway bridge death. Writing on Facebook a reader said: “To be in such a dark place is awful so feel for him and the devastation that his family will feel. Also the drivers that witnessed this must be in shock.”