A nursing home has been rated as requiring improvement following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

Hartshead Manor on Halifax Road in Cleckheaton, which is part of Leeds-based Roche Healthcare Ltd, was given the overall amber rating of “Requires Improvement” after unannounced visits in April prompted in part by notification of an incident that had resulted in the unexpected death of a person living at the home.

Information received by the CQC about the incident indicated potential concerns about the way the service managed risk to people. Inspectors found that since the incident new systems had been introduced to improve their assessment and management of risks.

Inspectors found that records relating to the consumption of prescribed drinks were not always accurate and some records of consent were signed by people without the appropriate authority to do so.

There were gaps in evidence to show people’s nutrition and hydration needs were being met. Accurate and complete records were not always kept in relation to the care and support provided. Some staff did not always read people’s care plans. The service was not always well-led.

The service was found to be caring, however.

Roche Healthcare Ltd did not respond to a request to comment.