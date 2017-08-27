Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here’s another set of Terriers onto a winning streak in our town.

We asked Huddersfield’s dog owners to send in pictures of their pooch pals yesterday (Saturday) as part of International Dog Day.

The day is held on August 26 every year, as proud pet owners post pictures of their four-legged friends on social media celebrating what makes them so great.

Readers sent in their pictures explaining why their mutts were so special to them.

(Image: Dominique Curran)

Facebook user Emma Lou sent a picture of her hound Storm, saying: “She is special to me because she mended my broken heart after I lost my Jack Russell back in March. She has taken me on a journey into dog training and we both have the same blond hair!”

Caroline Mitchell sent us a picture of chihuahua Chester with her daughter Amelia after they got him from West Yorkshire Dog Rescue who are based in Marsden.

(Image: Caroline Mitchell)

Caroline said: “He really hated humans until he met Amelia. He was a little untouchable having been passed around and abused. This little boy is proof love can conquer anything.”

Dominique Curran sent a beautiful shot of her cockapoo Hugo, saying: “He has so much positive energy, you can’t not feel happy when your around him. He pulls the funniest little faces, is so clumsy and has me and my partner in stitches!”

One of our favourite pictures is of these two mutts pulling a cheeky face as they held paws.

(Image: Kara Sherwood)

Kath Hocking shared an adorable snap of her 12-week-old puppy Wagner, who was born the week Huddersfield Town were promoted to the Premier League and named after the club's manager as a tribute.

Take a look through our gallery of Huddersfield’s hounds below!