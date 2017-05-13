Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You'll have heard about Andy's Man Club by now. Having been profiled numerous times on local, national and international fronts across television, radio, print and social media, the group has taken on a life of its own. Set up less than a year ago by former Halifax Rugby League and Ireland forward Luke Ambler - with support from his family - in response to his brother-in-law taking his own life, the concept has quickly gone from strength-to-strength.

With clubs already in existence from Leigh to Hull, there are plenty more in the pipeline, with demand far exceeding Ambler's every expectation. The latest group, based at the Union Bank facility in Huddersfield, will run on Monday evenings at 7pm, simultaneously with every other Andy's Man Club branch across the country. A safe space for men looking to share their thoughts and feelings with likeminded individuals without pressure or judgment, a facilitator is present to lead group conversation, working from a list of thoughts, questions and material Amber still assembles himself.

Suicide is the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the United Kingdom, and according to statistics compiled by Samaritans in a 2016 report looking at data up until 2014, it's happening at a rate of up to four times higher than among women. The most likely thing to prematurely end the life of a young man in this country is himself, a statistic Andy's Man Club has been set up to directly confront.

Speaking to him, Luke isn't shy in admitting that he hadn't quite foreseen the scale of what Andy's Man Club was going to become.

"I thought this was just going to be a coffee club in Halifax, not this worldwide phenomenon that it's become. We've got ambassadors in places like India and Germany who're wearing our T-shirts, talking about what Andy's Man Club is.

"We've got 62 different towns waiting to have a group set up, and Huddersfield has been one of them. We've got 7 at the minute, with 11 groups, with the space between Hull and Leigh being our original target area. It's not just members of the public anymore, either, we've had groups made in school's, college's and prison's. There's talks about getting involved with the police and fire services, as well."

Still the backbone of what Andy's Man Club is all about, Ambler would urge anyone with even a slight interest in attending to get themselves down to their local group, and take everything at their own pace from then on in.

"The groups are about being non-judgmental, getting peer-to-peer support and all with a facilitator present who's been through what you've been through, and not just sat there because he's paid to be. That's what makes it so unique. In the seven groups we've got, we had around 75 men attend, which is a really encouraging number. Halifax alone had 33 people there, and that included 14 new faces.

"We get guys in a room and we just let them talk, and it's real. People are blown away because men are willing to talk, but only in the right environment, and once they have shared something, they grow in confidence.

"All of our groups run at exactly the same time on exactly the same date, Monday's at 7pm, so everyone present up and down the country knows that the same thing is going on while there's is at every group we have, so that helps make it feel more inclusive and expand the community. It's growing, and it'll keep growing, because it's needed.

"Every single person who's ever been to one of our groups has felt exactly the same inside. Before they've properly attended, some guys have sat in their cars outside for weeks on end.

"One guy had stood outside of a group for a month before someone saw him by chance and invited him inside. That same man has been every since now, and he loves it.

"That anxious feeling about taking a first step isn't unique to just one person, but I'd urge you to make it and come. It might be tough to start off with, but what I often say to people is, you don't have to talk right away. Come and listen for six months if you'd like first and then share, because there's no pressure on you and no judgment coming your way."

One of the group's biggest challenges, and something Luke speaks passionately about whenever asked, is the need to change the outward perception of mental health, especially amongst males. Still deeply stigmatised and widely looked upon as a taboo subject area, Andy's Man Club is a clear representation of the good that can come from breaking outside of that established mindset, and letting everyone know that it's okay to talk.

"People always say things like "be a man", "don't cry" or "don't be such a girl about it", and all you've got are men suppressing their emotions, and it isn't healthy" Ambler explains.

"Without being able to let our emotions go, people get overwhelmed, and that's when breakdowns happen, or worse, suicide. It's people like Piers Morgan have the kind of mentalities we're trying to change. He's obviously somebody we've heard a lot about on our pages recently, because people are rightly mad about some of the things he's had to say for himself on Twitter and television.

"It's going to take time, as all societal and cultural changes do, but hopefully by the time it's our kids time to face up to these things, they don't have the same hesitation over speaking up and sharing their feelings."

Even with established charities like CALM, MIND and the Samaritans existing in a similar space, it hasn't stopped the group from resonating with people across the globe. So, what does make Andy's Man Club so special? Ambler thinks the story of where his family have come from, and they story they've got to share, is helping break through barriers others might've struggled with previously.

"I think the personal factor has been key for us. I've spoken to CALM and Samaritans about this, and they thought that coming from a rugby background has helped me tackle that old vision of masculinity, because there aren't many tougher sports. I think mums relate with Andy's mum, dads with his dad, people are touched by the fact that he was survived by such a young daughter, so that personal story seems to have opened people up to the idea.

"It's a question I know I've asked a lot, and I'm still not sure of the "why" exactly, but I do know how, what and why we do what we do, and that's maybe the main thing. There's not another organisation like it; I do all the front end things, while Andy's mum Elaine helps with running things from home.

"We're all voluntary, so it's more of a social movement than anything else. It means the world to us as a family that it's still named after Andy and will be forever associated with him. Andy's mum didn't want it to be the 'Andy Roberts Man Club', because she wanted it to be about everyone. The name is there as both a legacy for Andy, to show that anyone is welcome, and that it doesn't belong to any one person."

Alongside his business providing talks and workshops on emotional wellbeing, Andy's Man Club has become such a force that Luke recently put a sudden end to his playing days, mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Halifax, who allowed him to leave with their blessing. An international for Ireland, the commitment shown by Ambler is remarkable, especially with a trip to Australia and a second change to play in a Rugby League World Cup just around the corner.

"I don't think I've had chance to sit back and look at it all yet, or take it in" Luke laughs, clearly still amazed by how far everything has come. Invited to meet Prince Charles recently, featured by Instagram to over 300-million people on their social media platforms and asked on to committees with high ranking NHS officials and government representatives, it's astounding he's found the time to keep up. Humble as ever, all you'll get out of Ambler when pressed on his achievements is something along the lines of: "there's always something else springing up", which just goes to show the measure of the man.

Asked about how he's coping with the growth of what he's created, Ambler is defiant that he'll continue to take every worthwhile opportunity afforded to him, just as long as it means Andy's Man Club is benefitting.

"You can't stop a movement" he says, matter of factly. "When it's a group you're building or an organisation, you can plateau for a little bit, ease off and try to rebuild, but Andy's Man Club isn't dependent on anything like that. We're getting to a point now where if I were to drop dead tomorrow, this can carry on going without me.

As a brand, so to speak, everybody seems to know what Andy's Man Club is now. They know what the 'Okay' symbol means and they know what we're trying to do, which is really interesting. It's not something I'm trying to brag about, but I think it just goes to show that there really was nothing there for some people before it."

Where to then, for Ambler and Andy's Man Club? What's left for this group to achieve, given what they've already managed in such a short space of time?

"I had a goal originally do have ten clubs within five years, and we've obviously done that already in ten months. The aim for Andy's Man Club now is to ensure it's accessible for all men, then women, and then kids. So we could have men at the Man Club on a Monday, women at the Ladies Club on a Wednesday and young people can go down to Andy's Youth Club, because the model clearly works no matter your background.

"With the concept being so strong, I think we'll try and take it overseas much further down the line, initially to English speaking countries, but I don't want to be seen to be running before I can walk, even though we've pretty much been sprinting since day one.

"I was in Calderdale Hospital last week on the phone getting in a lift, and a mum walked on who's son goes to one of our groups. I put my phone down and she started crying, we got in the lift and gave her a cuddle, told her it's going to be alright and he's going to be okay, and she agreed. I gave her another hug before we got off and she laughed, and then we went our separate ways.

"To me" he says, "that's what it's all about."

You can find Andy's Man Club on their website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Luke Ambler is available on Twitter and Instagram.