The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police say that “only minor injuries” were suffered in the two double decker bus crashes in Huddersfield yesterday (Wednesday).

One passenger was taken to hospital after an Arriva service crashed into railings on Northumberland Street in the town centre , although was not seriously injured.

Fire crews at the scene said the female passenger had been “showered with glass and bits of railings” and was taken for a check up.

Two people – the bus driver and a female passenger – were also treated for their injuries after a First service then crashed into the Marsh Cars building on Westbourne Road just two and a half hours later.

Police say both were taken to hospital with minor injuries although the status of the incident has now changed to “vehicle damage only.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the bus career across the road and into the building’s front patio, missing pedestrians while a front wall took the impact of the collision.

A gas pipe was also damaged in the crash.

An investigation is now ongoing into both separate crashes which includes inspecting CCTV and bus security cameras.

Jon Croxford from Arriva Yorkshire said of the first collision: “We can confirm one passenger was injured and we are investing further to find out the cause of this incident.”

First Bus are also assisting in investigations.