Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Irish band have written a song about Huddersfield Town’s Premier League promotion.

The Corrigan Brothers had a hit nearly a decade ago with a tongue-in-cheek folk song called ‘There’s No One as Irish as Barack O’Bama’.

It peaked at 24 in the Irish charts and now has over 3 million views on YouTube – but perhaps most importantly got them an invitation to the US president’s inauguration.

Now the band from Limerick are celebrating Huddersfield’s Championship final win by reworking the song into ‘Huddersfield Up Where They Belong’.

Lead singer Ger Corrigan said: “We love Huddersfield and love their tactical and pressing approach. It was a delight to see them win and get to the Premier League where they will stay.

“Limerick also has a great link with the Terriers as our former manager Eoin Hand also managed Huddersfield.”

The brothers, including Brian and Donny, wrote the song at the final whistle on Monday and recorded a demo the same night.

A full recording will be released on June 9.

Here are the lyrics to the full song:

Toor a loo, toor a loo, let’s sing our song

Huddersfield back where they belong

Now all season long the fans believed

The Terriers goin’ to the Premier League

In David Wagner, they have the best

Tactically great and football finesse

Toor a loo, toor a loo, let’s sing our song

Huddersfield back where they belong

What a great team all was revealed

Together the Terriers of Huddersfield

The joy and the memories, oh what a day

A magical victory down Wembley Way

Toor a loo, toor a loo, let’s sing our song

Huddersfield back where they belong

So let’s dare to dream, let’s all believe

Let’s rise up that table and get Champions League

Perhaps Barcelona, Real, we shall see

Competing with us at the Kirklees