An Irish band have written a song about Huddersfield Town’s Premier League promotion.
The Corrigan Brothers had a hit nearly a decade ago with a tongue-in-cheek folk song called ‘There’s No One as Irish as Barack O’Bama’.
It peaked at 24 in the Irish charts and now has over 3 million views on YouTube – but perhaps most importantly got them an invitation to the US president’s inauguration.
Now the band from Limerick are celebrating Huddersfield’s Championship final win by reworking the song into ‘Huddersfield Up Where They Belong’.
Lead singer Ger Corrigan said: “We love Huddersfield and love their tactical and pressing approach. It was a delight to see them win and get to the Premier League where they will stay.
“Limerick also has a great link with the Terriers as our former manager Eoin Hand also managed Huddersfield.”
The brothers, including Brian and Donny, wrote the song at the final whistle on Monday and recorded a demo the same night.
A full recording will be released on June 9.
Here are the lyrics to the full song:
Toor a loo, toor a loo, let’s sing our song
Huddersfield back where they belong
Now all season long the fans believed
The Terriers goin’ to the Premier League
In David Wagner, they have the best
Tactically great and football finesse
Toor a loo, toor a loo, let’s sing our song
Huddersfield back where they belong
What a great team all was revealed
Together the Terriers of Huddersfield
The joy and the memories, oh what a day
A magical victory down Wembley Way
Toor a loo, toor a loo, let’s sing our song
Huddersfield back where they belong
So let’s dare to dream, let’s all believe
Let’s rise up that table and get Champions League
Perhaps Barcelona, Real, we shall see
Competing with us at the Kirklees