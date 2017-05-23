Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the Manchester bomb attack.

The news comes as a charity created by parents who lost their son in IRA bombings in Warrington in 1993 said it is “hard to think of anything more depraved.”

The Tim Parry Johnathan Ball Foundation For Peace, founded by Colin and Wendy Parry after 12-year-old Tim and three-year-old Johnathan Ball died, has set up an incident support at the Peace Centre in Warrington following the attack in Manchester.

Chief executive Nick Taylor said: “All of our thoughts today are with the victims, the injured and their loved ones following this repulsive act of terrorism.

“This attack targeted children, young people and families enjoying a fun night out. It is hard to think of anything more depraved.

“As we have seen following past atrocities, in the hours after the communities around Manchester have come together showing bravery and resilience to help those caught up in the incident.

“We can do no better than to follow the example of the emergency services, community groups, local businesses and ordinary people who went out of their way to care for fellow citizens and strangers in their time of need.

“There are those that want to intimidate and divide us through violence and hatred, but we know that they will always fail.

“Manchester won’t allow it, this country won’t allow it, none of us will allow it. We stand together today, in grief, but united and resolute.”