Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The lucky couple who scooped our incredible £19,000 Win a Wedding prize have celebrated their big day.

The new Mr and Mrs Rachel and Jamie Clay landed the prize in May, saying it was beyond their wildest dreams.

They won a premium wedding package for 80 day and evening guests at The Woodman Inn at Thunderbridge.

And the pair finally tied the knot on Friday surrounded by delighted friends and family.

Rachel, 27, of Brighouse, said: “We both were really shocked to find out we had won and definitely didn’t think we would, but we felt so lucky and honoured.

“To have it in such a beautiful location along with everything else from the sponsors made it perfect.

“It was quite stressful only having four months to get everything ready but we managed it.

“It was a massive help having the sponsors who gave us things for our wedding.

“We got to choose the bride and bridesmaids’ dresses, invite designs, table cards and plans.

“We also chose the colours and designs of flowers we wanted. Everything was amazing - we couldn’t believe our luck.

The competition was drawn at the Woodman by Examiner editor Wayne Ankers.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Couples had to collect 500 tokens from the Examiner to receive a golden envelope.

After Rachel and Jamie’s envelope was drawn, Rachel said: “Jamie proposed on Christmas Day 2015 and we had been saving for our wedding but we have just had a baby, Ethan, and bought a new house so it has been tough.

“I wasn’t expecting to win as so many couples were in it.

The runner-up prize, 50% off their wedding booked at The Woodman, went to Kelly Wilkinson and Josh Smith of Crosland Moor.

Third prize, 25% off their wedding at The Woodman, was won by Daniel Gray and Rebecca Carter of Newsome.

Rachel said after the prize draw, they visited the venue to look around and had a taster menu evening to choose the food they wanted for their reception.

She said on the day itself she was very nervous, but Jamie kept calm and was excited.

She said: “The speeches were really funny and meaningful and it was lovely to see our kids and their cousin dancing and enjoying themselves.

“We will be booking our honeymoon for next year. We aren’t sure on location yet but I’m sure it will be beautiful.”

And for anyone thinking of entering our competition next year, Rachel said do it!

She said: “And if anyone is lucky to have their wedding at the Woodman Inn, Jordan the wedding co-ordinator is so great and all the staff are lovely and very happy to help with whatever you need.

“The whole competition runners along with the sponsors have been absolutely amazing!”