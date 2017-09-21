Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The conker season is upon us but where in Huddersfield can you find the best specimens?

If you are heading out with the kids you will want to be away from main roads, so parkland and woods are the best options.

Here’s our pick of the top spots for stonking conkers.

Greenhead Park

There’s plenty of conker trees and lots of space for the children to run around when they get bored of conker collecting.

Beaumont Park

There’s no shortage of mature horse chestnut trees, not to mention play equipment in this popular Victorian park.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Pull on the walking shoes and go conker hunting in and among the varied works of art.

TP Woods, Gledholt

Still a great place to enjoy nature, these woods are ideal for gathering conkers.

Ravensknowle Park

A great spot for playing and conker picking.

Netherton Wood

A lovely spot for walking and for seeking out horse chestnut trees.

Honley Wood

Not only a popular spot for dog walkers, Honley Wood has conker trees and is great for exploring with little ones.

* Do you know any good spots for conker collecting? Email: andrew.robinson@trinitymirror.com