It’s “happy days” for Town owner Dean Hoyle.

The millionaire said it was hard to describe how he feels.

Just moments after the match in his pitchside TV interview, he could only describe the emotion as “happy days”.

He said: “From supporting this club since 79 on the terraces, to make a few pounds, put it in this football club and get to the Premier League is a dream come true.

“To be from Huddersfield it means the world.

“We know it’s going to be difficult in the Premier League but we’ll give it a crack.

“I’m immensely proud, it’s been a most wonderful season.”

Hoyle revealed coach Wagner had been offered to him by an agent and he had taken a chance on him.

He added: “We deserved to go up because of the way we’ve done it.

“We can give hope to all the smaller clubs.

“It proves you don’t have to have the best win rate coming into the play-offs.

“With team work and characters we’ve got over the line.”

Coach David Wagner said he thought it would take three or four years to get promotion but said Sky pundit Ian Holloway’s prediction that Town would be relegated was well off the mark.

“I thought we were able to get more than fighting for relegation,” he said.

“All the pundits wrote us off, but I was sure we would avoid relegation.

“At about Christmas time I thought we had a real chance of play-offs but this is a fairytale.

“You need luck and we had it twice but we deserved it over the season.”

Referring to how he overhauled the club, he said: “We tried a lot of things, a lot of small details to bring this club forward.

“You usually need three or four years to do what we’ve done.”