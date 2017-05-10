Did your MP keep their election campaign promises?

There can be only one winner in the Winpenny household when Huddersfield Town take on Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship play-offs.

Husband and wife Richard and Denise Winpenny, both former police officers, will be supporting opposing teams when the two legs are played – on Sunday at the John Smith’s Stadium and next Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Richard, 58, a dedicated Town fan will be cheering on the Terriers while Denise, 56, a die-hard Wednesday supporter, will be rooting for the Owls.

The couple, who live in the Holme Valley, have been married for 32 years and met when Richard attended a training course in Wakefield.

Richard said: “I started watching Town with my grandad at the Leeds Road ground the season before Town got promoted to the old First Division. We used to have season tickets on the halfway line in the main stand.”

Denise, who served with South Yorkshire Police, has supported Wednesday since her teens.

The couple watch both Town and Wednesday, whichever is at home on any given weekend. “We often end up taking it in turns – Town one week and Wednesday the next,” said Richard. “We sit with the home fans and keep quiet!”

But friendly rivalry is sure to surface in the play-offs with a Wembley final and the chance of promotion to the Premier League at stake.

Richard predicts a close-fought contest, adding: “It might go down to penalties. Whichever of us wins will have bragging rights for a few months. Whatever happens, we both have our accommodation booked for Wembley and will be supporting whoever wins when they play the final at the end of May.”