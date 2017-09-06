Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Overgate Hospice in Elland celebrates a decade of its midnight fundraising walk with the biggest and best event yet.

Organisers hope to raise £70,000 to add to the £340,000 achieved since the walk began in 2008.

More than 800 walkers have already registered for the walk, on Saturday, September 9.

The 10-year landmark event will include new 7- and 13-mile routes. Both will pass the hospice building on Hullen Edge Road where the Day Hospice team will be on hand to provide refreshments.

The Midnight Walk was brought to life by current Head of Fundraising Faye Henderson, who has watched as more and more walkers have turned out in all weathers to support Overgate.

She said: “In our first year we had 220 walkers turn out to take on the challenge. We had so much fun we were visited by the police who thought we were holding a party that had gotten a little out of control!

“To see the event now celebrating its tenth anniversary is testament to our incredible supporters who join us year-on-year and raise a phenomenal amount of money.”

Pre-registration can be made until 3pm on Friday, September 8 by visiting mw.overgatehospice.org.uk or by calling the fundraising team on 01422 387121.