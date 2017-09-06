Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester Airport is flying high after being named the UK’s best airport this week.

The UK’s third largest airport fought off competition from the likes of Heathrow, Liverpool and Birmingham to receive the accolade.

Voted for by travel agents and industry experts, representatives from Manchester Airport picked up the Travel Bulletin Star Award at a ceremony in London on Monday.

Patrick Alexander, head of Marketing for Manchester Airport, said: “We’re delighted to receive this fantastic award and would like to thank all the travel agents and people who voted for Manchester Airport.

“2017 has been an incredible year for the airport with record passenger numbers, the beginning of work on our £1bn transformation project and expansion by lots of our airlines.”

This summer saw work begin on Manchester Airport’s transformation programme that is set to pave the way for the Northern hub’s continued growth.

The award also comes after the airport’s busiest summer on record that saw more than 3m passengers jet off on holiday in August alone.

This year has seen new destinations added to San Francisco and Muscat, making it the only UK airport outside of London to offer these destinations.