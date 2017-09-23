Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s not your typical motorbike ride out.

You’re more likely to see tweed than leather on the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride.

One man taking part on Sunday, September 24 is motorbike-loving company director from Skelmanthorpe, Richard Day.

There will be no garish one piece leather suits though.

Richard will be donning his finest attire, straddling his vintage Triumph Scrambler and firing up for a fun filled group ride to boost men’s health charities.

At the same thousands of distinguished gentlefolk in hundreds of cities worldwide will tie their cravats, tweak their moustaches, press their tweed and sit astride their classic and vintage styled motorcycles to raise funds.

Richard, who took part in the ride for the first time last year, will be taking part in the Derbyshire event and is hoping to beat the £500 he raised in 2016.

He said: “I’m a keen motorcyclist so to be able to raise money for such a worthwhile cause whilst doing something I love is a real bonus.

“There’s a real sense of camaraderie amongst the biking community and for everyone to come together in such a dapper and positive way creates a big impact as well as helping to raise awareness and much needed funds.

“I’m hoping I can count on the support of family, friends, clients and business contacts to reach my target.”

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride was founded in Sydney, Australia by Mark Hawwa, inspired by a photo of Mad Men's Don Draper astride a classic bike and wearing his finest suit.

Mark decided a themed ride would be a great way to combat the often-negative stereotype of men on motorcycles, whilst connecting niche motorcycle communities together.

The first ride in 2012 brought together over 2,500 riders across 64 cities. The success of the event encouraged the founder to consider how it could be used to support a worthy cause.

Last year over 56,000 participants in 505 cities in 90 countries raised over $3.6M for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health programmes in partnership with the Movember Foundation.

Anyone wishing to support Richard on the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride can donate via his fundraising page www.gentlemansride.com/rider/richrides