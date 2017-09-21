Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two-legged supporters are urged to join their four-legged pals for the latest Big Walkies sponsored dog walk being held by the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & District Branch on Sunday (Sept 24)

The 3k walk will take place in the grounds of Shibden Park, Halifax, from 11am.

All sponsorship raised will go towards providing care, training and rehabilitation to the current – and future – animals looking for new homes in Calderdale and Kirklees.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes are welcome at the event. There will be a fun dog show to take part in, as well as stalls and games after the walk.

This year’s lead walker will be events coordinator Fay Gibbons, who said: “It really is a beautiful, scenic walk. I couldn’t help but get involved with the walk myself and I hope this will give us the opportunity to show off some of our current doggy residents looking for their forever homes.”

Registration costs £5. To register visit www.rspca-halifaxandhuddersfield.org.uk All sponsorship raised will go directly to the local RSPCA Halifax and Huddersfield Centre, which is a self-funded branch of the National RSPCA responsible for raising its own funds within the local area.