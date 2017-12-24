Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers are being warned to beware a festive conman trying to cash in on the season of goodwill.

The man, smartly dressed in a beige overcoat, flagged down a car just off the M62 at Outlane pleading to borrow money for petrol.

The man, who claimed to be visiting from Dubai, offered a heavy gold-coloured ring in exchange for cash for fuel.

Similar scams have been reported in and around Huddersfield in recent years.

The latest incident happened just before 4.30pm on Friday – but driver Rob Jepson wasn’t about to fall victim.

Rob, 43, of Lascelles Hall, was driving home from Manchester and had just come off the M62 and was heading down New Hey Road near Quarry Garage.

Rob said: “As I came off the roundabout a smartly-dressed man was stood in the middle of the road waving his arms and flagged me down.

“I pulled up and he was on the pavement and he approached from the passenger side. I opened the passenger side window and he put his hand in and said: ‘Please help me. I am from Dubai. I have run out of petrol.’

“He thrust his hand through the window with a business card, which I didn’t pay any attention to.

“Also on his finger was a heavy signet ring and he said: ‘You take my jewellery, please can you lend me some money?’”

Rob added: “I have read about similar stories and I gave him his ring and card back and said: ‘No, you’re ok.’

“At one point I think he tried to open the car door. It was all over in about 30 seconds and I didn’t engage him in conversation.”

Rob said he wanted to warn others who may be tempted to hand over cash at this time of year.

“It’s not a new scam but it’s the season of goodwill when people want to help others and they may be caught out,” he said.

The man was of Middle Eastern appearance, in his 50s and wore a beige overcoat.

Rob tweeted his warning and wrote: “Just been flagged down by bloke at J23 exit of M62 claiming to be from Dubai – offering jewellery in exchange for cash. Very persuasive but obviously a scam.”