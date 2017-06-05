Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It promises to be a great family day out.

Organisers have revealed details of the attractions for visitors to the 95th Honley Show which takes place on Saturday (June 10).

The gates to the Farnley Tyas showground will open at 8.30am for visitors to enjoy a full day of entertainment as well as animals and exhibitions.

Events will include a fun dog show with the Springers Dog Club, birds of prey, ferrets and alpacas, a Punch and Judy show and an army assault course. Children’s activities will include trampolines, donkey rides, face painting, a climbing wall, quad bikes, inflatable slides and bouncy castles.

There will also be an appearance by Huddersfield Town mascots Terry and Tilly – and one very big feathered friend in the shape of Plucky the Chicken.

There will be competition classes for a range of animals, including cattle, cavies, dogs, goats, horses, pigs, poultry, sheep and rabbits as well as handicrafts and stickmaking. Classic cars and tractors will also be on display.

Stalls will include ones selling plants, sweets and treats, pies, doughnuts, woodcraft and glassware.

A highlight of the show will be the Grand Parade, which takes place at 4pm in the main ring with the champions and reserve champions in various classes taking part. The parade will be led by shire horses from Robinson’s Brewery invited by Moorhouse Haulage, sponsor of the Heavy Horse section.

Show sponsors include Bailey Smailes, Longley Farm and Applegate Properties.

The annual show regularly attracts 10,000 to 15,000 people.

A spokesperson said: “The aims of Honley Show Society are to promote agriculture, outdoor skills and responsibility for the countryside. Whether used for leisure or employment the countryside is there to be enjoyed by all, particularly on show day.”

Tickets are available online at www.honleyshow.co.uk/product/show-ticket/ or at shops around Holmfirth and Honley. Tickets cost £8 for adults in advice or £10 on the day and £4 for children in advance or £5 on the day.

There is free parking and a free bus service will run every 20 to 30 minutes from Moor Bottom, Honley. The first bus to the showground will leave Honley at 9am and the last bus will leave the show site at 6pm prompt.

Times and events in the main show ring are: 10am Power Hoopers, 10.30am Birds of Prey; 11.15am Clown Bluey, Noon Axe throwing, 12.30pm Town Crier, 1pm Clown Bluey, 1.30pm Birds of Prey, 2.15pm Power Hoopers, 2.30pm Beagles and Hounds, 3pm Tractor Parade, 4pm Grand Parade.

Well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome.