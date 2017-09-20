Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A colourful community challenge will see people get covered head-to-toe in paint to raise cash for Kirkwood Hospice.

A family friendly fun run with a difference is taking place at Oakwell Hall Country Park on Sunday.

Kirkwood Hospice’s annual Colour Rush will see participants take on a non-competitive 5k route around the park, passing through four colour stations that will shower them in dry paint.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The event is inspired by the Hindu festival of Holi and is all about having fun with the whole family while getting covered head-to-toe in all colours of the rainbow.

After completing the route, a giant ‘Colour Party’ will take place to mark the end of the day, including live entertainment from the PULSE1 radio and host, Rosie Madison.

With over 900 kaleidoscopic colour-rushers taking part in 2016, the hospice team are set to make this year’s event is the biggest and best yet.

Kirkwood Hospice fundraising manager, Beverley Shaw, said: “With the huge number of participants, of all ages, already signed up, this year’s event is on track to break records and 2017 is sure to be the biggest, brightest and most enjoyable Colour Rush to date.

“We have a lot of new introductions, which are being incorporated into this year’s event, and can’t wait to show the people of Kirklees what we have in store in our special 30th anniversary year.

“There is no minimum sponsorship requirement for the event but every penny raised goes straight back into Kirkwood Hospice patient care.”

Registration on the day opens from 9:30am with the run/walk itself commencing at 11am.

Pre-event registration ended last Sunday but people can still turn up on the day to take part.

Adults: £25, Children: £15.