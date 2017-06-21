Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People in Huddersfield are being warned over a coming storm this afternoon (Wednesday).

The town faces a downpour later as the recent tropical weather spell is to culminate in heavy rain, thunder and lightning.

Weather experts at the Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning ahead of the storm

The warning on their website, which lasts from 3am today to 6am tomorrow, said: “Bouts of rain, heavy and thundery at times, will move in from the west to affect parts of southern Scotland and northern England from the early hours of Wednesday.

“More extensive thunderstorms may then break out over a larger part of England and Wales from late Wednesday afternoon onwards into Wednesday night, leading to torrential downpours, frequent lightning and a chance of hail.”