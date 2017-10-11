Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

“It’s about time they sorted out Castle Hill. We need a building for tourists to get refreshments, take in the sights and stay dry.”

Examiner readers have been speaking out on a bid by the Thandi Partnership to build a cafe/restaurant with bedrooms on the site of the old Castle Hill Hotel.

The Thandis plan a ‘public-private’ scheme that will provide visitor facilities, space for educational and research work and supervision of the site.

Although no plans have been submitted the Thandi Partnership – brothers Mick and Barry Thandi – want to resume plans to develop the site.

Their ideas have received a mixed reaction, with many readers pointing out that it was the Thandi brothers who were in charge last time when planning conditions were breached and a partially re-built pub was ordered to be demolished.

On Facebook Simon Alsop said: “Perhaps if the Thandi brothers stuck to the original plans in the first place, there would already be something there.

“Personally I don’t think the Thandi brothers should be allowed anywhere near the site again.”

Others came up with suggestions of their own for the historic site.

Peter Tiernan said: “I suggest a circular building with panoramic windows upstairs for a cafe and ground floor resource centre for local school etc.”

Julie Martyn added: “Yes, it certainly needs something. But NOT a modern looking building! Of course that’s going to be cheaper than a stone building in keeping with the area so that’s what will happen.”

Jade Stead welcomed the Thandi Partnership idea, saying: “Good stuff. Since the pub went on Castle Hill it is really missing something up there. I hope it goes ahead.”

Emma Brunning, like many people, has mixed views on what the site needs.

She said: “I have mixed views about this, being an archaeologist.

“It would be nice if a visitor centre which was accessible all year was up there, with a cafe and toilets.

“The Jubilee Tower is open during summer with very old information boards. I used to work there about 17 years ago and they are still the same.”

Rita Phillips commented: “I am surprised the Thandis are still involved. They are the reason the pub was demolished in the first place. Personally I would give a genuine local builder the job. Someone who is interested in improving Huddersfield not just to make money.”

Ruth Taylor added: “It probably needs something up there but I’m not sure a restaurant with bedrooms is the way to go.”

Anthony Hirst said it was “about time” something was built, adding: “I personally haven’t been up there at all since there’s nothing to go for. Give us a reason to visit.

“It’s got some amazing views but we need more than just a viewing platform.”

Pre-application talks will take place on Thursday so that the Thandis can get councillors’ views before pursuing the ideas further.