“It’s about time they sorted out Castle Hill. We need a building for tourists to get refreshments, take in the sights and stay dry.”

Examiner readers have been speaking out on a bid by the Thandi Partnership to build a cafe/restaurant with bedrooms on the site of the old Castle Hill Hotel.

The Thandi brothers, Mick and Barry Thandi, on Castle Hill
The Thandis plan a ‘public-private’ scheme that will provide visitor facilities, space for educational and research work and supervision of the site.

Although no plans have been submitted the Thandi Partnership – brothers Mick and Barry Thandi – want to resume plans to develop the site.

Their ideas have received a mixed reaction, with many readers pointing out that it was the Thandi brothers who were in charge last time when planning conditions were breached and a partially re-built pub was ordered to be demolished.

On Facebook Simon Alsop said: “Perhaps if the Thandi brothers stuck to the original plans in the first place, there would already be something there.

“Personally I don’t think the Thandi brothers should be allowed anywhere near the site again.”

Others came up with suggestions of their own for the historic site.

The original Castle Hill Hotel
Peter Tiernan said: “I suggest a circular building with panoramic windows upstairs for a cafe and ground floor resource centre for local school etc.”

Julie Martyn added: “Yes, it certainly needs something. But NOT a modern looking building! Of course that’s going to be cheaper than a stone building in keeping with the area so that’s what will happen.”

Jade Stead welcomed the Thandi Partnership idea, saying: “Good stuff. Since the pub went on Castle Hill it is really missing something up there. I hope it goes ahead.”

Emma Brunning, like many people, has mixed views on what the site needs.

She said: “I have mixed views about this, being an archaeologist.

“It would be nice if a visitor centre which was accessible all year was up there, with a cafe and toilets.

“The Jubilee Tower is open during summer with very old information boards. I used to work there about 17 years ago and they are still the same.”

Rita Phillips commented: “I am surprised the Thandis are still involved. They are the reason the pub was demolished in the first place. Personally I would give a genuine local builder the job. Someone who is interested in improving Huddersfield not just to make money.”

Ruth Taylor added: “It probably needs something up there but I’m not sure a restaurant with bedrooms is the way to go.”

Anthony Hirst said it was “about time” something was built, adding: “I personally haven’t been up there at all since there’s nothing to go for. Give us a reason to visit.

“It’s got some amazing views but we need more than just a viewing platform.”

Pre-application talks will take place on Thursday so that the Thandis can get councillors’ views before pursuing the ideas further.