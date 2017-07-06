Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s one of the biggest and brightest business events of the year.

The 2017 Examiner Business Awards recognise the unsung heroes of the local business community – the organisations and individuals who contribute so much to the local and regional economy by their efforts in innovation, creativity, community involvement and overseas trade.

Taking part gives companies and individuals the chance to shout about their achievements and underline this area’s status as a hotbed for enterprise.

Whatever your claim to fame, this is your chance to tell us about it and for us to tell Huddersfield about it.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

You could be among the finalists – and possibly the winners in the region’s foremost business competition – receiving recognition at the awards evening to be held on Thursday, November 2, at the John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield.

Nominations are invited in the following categories: International Business of the Year, SME of the Year, Employer of the Year, Young Entrepreneur the Year, New Business of the Year, Innovation and Enterprise Award, Creative Impact Award, Employee of the Year, Business of the Year and Community Award.

The highlight of the evening will be the award for Business Person of the Year – an accolade recognising the long-standing achievements of a member of the local business community.

Last year’s winner was Nick Glynne, managing director of online retailer BuyitDirect, who was recognised for building up the online retail business, generating jobs, widening the product areas in which the business operates and challenging some of the biggest names in the sector.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Category winners in 2016 were The Flood Company; Robert Turner, of Crowther & Shaw Ltd; Syngenta; The Engine Room; The Resin Mill Ltd; Extract Technology; Simon Iwaniszak, of Red Kite Games; The Pink Link; Pet Brands Ltd; and John Cotton Group.

The awards, which are free to enter, celebrate dynamic, engaging, inspirational businesses from across the area.

There’s a category to suit any size of shape of business in any business sector. You can also enter as many categories as you feel are relevant to your business. There’s also recognition for emerging entrepreneurial talent.

The deadline for entries is midnight on Friday, August 18.

All entries received will be reviewed by our independent panel of judges and the shortlists will be announced at the end of September.

To get an entry form call 01484 437702, email businessawards@examiner.co.uk, visit www.examinerbusinessawards.co.uk or tweet to @ExaminerAwards #EBA17

Here are the categories:

New Business of the Year, sponsored by Business Hub Kirklees:

If your business began trading after January 1, 2015, why not enter this award and receive recognition for your hard work and determination? You may have brought a fantastic new product to market, found a niche area to focus on or overcome all odds to achieve success. Tell us about your business, your market place, your performance and your future plans to win the recognition you deserve.

SME of the Year, sponsored by Kirklees Stadium Development Ltd:

Whatever your trade, if you employ up to 50 employees and can demonstrate achievements in your marketplace with evidence of an excellent business strategy, good financial performance and your potential for the future, enter this award and highlight your achievements.

Business of the Year, sponsored by Fantastic Media:

If you are the best large business in Huddersfield, enter this award! Employing a workforce of more than 50 the business of the year will be able to demonstrate all round business excellence, financial performance, business strategy and future plans.

Community Award:

Are you a company with a conscience and a commitment to social responsibility? Do you make a positive impact on your community? Make sure you receive the recognition you deserve for your commitment to your community and enter this awards.

Employee of the Year, sponsored by Pennine Business Partners:

This new award is to celebrate and recognise employees who go above and beyond their day to day role. Do you have an employee that exceeds the normal requirements of their job? We are looking for inspirational, forward thinkers that exceed exceptions and strive to make a difference to the business.

International Business of the Year, sponsored by HSBC:

Has your business generated a substantial and sustained increase in activity outside of the region? The judges will look for evidence of the barriers that you have overcome and the degree to which national and international sales have created jobs and benefited our region’s economy.

Creative Impact Award:

Have your recent projects made a positive impact on your client’s businesses? This award will recognise creative services businesses from the fields of advertising, design, architecture, film, photography, and digital publishing that can best demonstrate the positive impact of their services and projects to improving their clients’ businesses.

Innovation and Enterprise Award, sponsored by the University of Huddersfield:

This award celebrates new ideas, processes, products, services, technologies and applications that have had an impact on an organisations success. Judges will be looking for originality of the innovation, its impact, practicality of its application and the measurable benefits to the business.

Employer of the Year, sponsored by PROHMS:

We are looking for an employer who can demonstrate excellence in its approach to it’s workforce whether this be training and development opportunities or the businesses focus on workplace well being. The winner will be more than just a good company to work for, their culture will deliver commercial results and they will be an inspiration to other businesses.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Kirklees College:

This will be awarded to a young business person aged 30 or under and will celebrate young business leaders who are building successful and growing businesses, and are able to demonstrate excellent achievements.

Business Person of the Year:

The Business Person of the year is a judges’ choice award and not open for entry. The winner selected by the judges will be an individual who stands out from the crowd, has an entrepreneurial spirit, demonstrates outstanding achievement and inspires others around them. The winner of this award will have been instrumental to the success of their business, growing the reputation of both their business and the region.