Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the country’s leading academics in Arthurian literature has thrown his weight behind claims that the legendary king’s court of Camelot was on the outskirts of Huddersfield.

In a lecture at Bangor University Professor Peter Field appeared to solve a mystery dating back almost 1,500 years when he located King Arthur’s mythic base at the old village of Slack, near Outlane, in a parcel of land close to the M62 motorway.

Emeritus Professor Field, now 77 and retired, is a 50-year specialist in Arthurian literature and taught at Bangor from 1964 to 2004. In his lecture Searching for Camelot he shattered centuries of debate about Arthur’s links to the south west and instead said the ‘once and future king’ was rooted in the north.

More specifically, in Yorkshire.

“Slack was once known as Camulodunum, the fortress of Camul, who was a Celtic war god. It’s on the Roman road from one of the great military bases in Chester to a second one in York,” said Professor Field.

“The more I think of this at Slack, the more advantages I think it has got. It really seems to be the right place. It just stands out.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

“I think I have probably found Camelot. There is no certainty. The evidence is not thick enough on the ground for anybody to be certain of anything. You have to go on what you know.

“It does not mean Arthur was born there or buried there but it means the people who told the stories saw that it was his place.”

The news has thrilled writer Simon Keegan who, earlier this year, identified King Arthur with a northern British king named Arthwys ap Mar and located Camelot at Slack/Outlane.

Mr Keegan, the author of both Pennine Dragon: The Real King Arthur of the North, and The Lost Book of King Arthur, says Professor Field’s research has proved his hypothesis.

“1,500 years ago, the location now centred on Outlane golf course was a Roman fort called Camulod[onum], which I argued was the most likely location for Camelot,” says Mr Keegan. “Not just because of its name and location (on a road joining major Roman cities) but because the earliest references to Arthur seem to suggest he ruled in the area that now covers the Pennines.”

Research by Huddersfield and District Archaeological Society insisted there was an active military and civilian settlement at Slack for almost 400 years.