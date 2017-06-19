Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These photos show a Jaguar flouting parking rules by parking on a town centre pavement.

The luxury sports car was parked in front of a busy bus stop on Westgate which has double yellow lines.

A local shopworker, who asked not to be named, said that it’s just one of several cars that regularly park in the position and said it

is thought to belong to a member of staff from the clothing shop it was parked outside – Circle Fashion.

(Photo: Google)

He said: “Every day there are two or three cars parked on the kerb and they are always getting parking tickets. The people in the hairdressers are fed up with them.

“They have no respect for the law or how their parking affects other people. It is because of people like this that the council was forced to fit bus gates.”

A bus gate is located after the left turn to Railway Street and the right turn to Market Street.

Westgate then leads down to Kirkgate, which has more bus gates and is essentially a no-go zone for cars.

(Photo: UGC HDE)

Circle Fashion manager Mustafa Ali said: “That’s not my car and I don’t know who owns it.

“There’s nothing I can do if my customers want to park there, it’s not my problem.

“I don’t even have a Jaguar.”