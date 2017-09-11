Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man from Berry Brow who tried to rob a shopkeeper of a mobile phone has been jailed for 12 months.

Leeds Crown Court heard Mohammed Naveed Karim went into Simply Mobiles in Dewsbury on February 17 and asked to see an iPhone 6 from a display cabinet.

Tony Kelbrick, prosecuting, said the owner knew the defendant as Naveed and that he had a conviction for shoplifting so he refused to get it out until the customer showed he had the money to pay for it.

Karim said he wanted to try out his SIM card in the phone and again asked to see it. When his request was again refused he went round the back of the counter demanding the phone and pushing the assistant.

He tried to grab the phone himself and when he failed he ran off, jumping into a taxi outside and left.

Mr Kelbrick told the court Karim was already in trouble for an earlier offence involving the theft of a mobile phone.

On December 16 last year he went into Batley Bargain Centre and asked to look at a second-hand iPhone7 valued at £550.

When it was handed over to him he immediately ran out of the shop telling the assistant he could call the police. On that occasion Karim again jumped into a taxi and the assistant managed to take the number.

The taxi firm was spoken to and a description of the thief led to a search on Facebook where Karim was identified. He was contacted and said he would either hand the phone back or pay for it but did neither.

The court heard he had 20 previous convictions for 41 offences including theft, aggravated vehicle taking and making off without payment.

Michael Collins, representing Karim, said he had long-standing mental health difficulties which were not assisted by his taking drugs. The violence involved at the phone store was minimal he was trying to get a mobile phone because “the voices told him to do it.”

He had very little support in the community and led something of miserable existence.

Karim, 30, of Holme Park Court, Berry Brow, admitted attempted robbery and theft and was jailed for 12 months.

Recorder David Potter said a psychiatric report on Karim made “sad reading” but concluded he was not somebody for whom any form of hospital order is appropriate.

The attempted robbery was more serious than his previous offending and only custody was appropriate for that.