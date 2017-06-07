Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man accused magistrates of sending him to a hellhole “full of spies and drug addicts” when they remanded him in an assault case.

Darren Foster’s outburst came when Kirklees magistrates told him that they were not prepared to grant him bail.

The 45-year-old was arrested after allegedly assaulting his partner and a police officer on Sunday (June 4).

Drunk Foster, of Hebden Court in Oakes , is alleged to have punched Caroline Sanderson in the street and threatened to kill her.

He denies both charges and offences and his trial will be held on July 24.

As he was taken away by dock security officers, he shouted: “You’re sending me to a hellhole full of spies and drug addicts.

“You’ve taken my life and my liberty by returning me to that hellhole.”