Jamaica fans celebrated the country’s 55th year of independence in Fartown yesterday.

This year’s festival, called Jamaica 55, celebrated Jamaican heritage at home and abroad.

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt’s defeat in his final World Championships on Saturday didn’t seem to dull the positive vibes.

A church service at The New Testament Church of God and the Fartown Pavillion launched Sunday’s activities. The Mayor of Kirklees, councillor Christine Iredale, attended.

The programme had the usual lively flavour with performances demonstrating the strong connection to Jamaican and Caribbean heritage in Kirklees.

A party in the Pavilion Park in the afternoon had live music and dancing on stage, Caribbean food and drink, a fun fair, a raffle, face painting and a variety of stalls including the new formed Jamaica National Bank Van.

Zorb balls and donkey rides were added to the entertainment this year.

Reggae-lovers enjoyed the vibes of Love Generation and performances from local talent Shanta P of Reach Performing Arts.

Some members of the Jamaica National Council Huddersfield (JNCH) group, who organised the day’s activities, were still in Jamaica in August 1962.

In 1987, Huddersfield marked its first official Jamaica Independence Day by having a church service at Newsome Church of God of Prophecy with Pastor Shaw.

The first time JNCH’s held the Jamaica Independence Festival was the following year.