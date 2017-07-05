Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who exposed his penis to two of his neighbours has been ordered to register as a sex offender for the next five years.

One of the victims was particularly distressed by Jasjeet Heer’s behaviour as her young son was playing in the garden at the time.

The other was approached by the 30-year-old as she was gardening at her Bradley home.

Heer pleaded guilty to two charges of indecent exposure when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The women reported the incidents on June 1 to a builder working on Bradley Road, prosecutor Alex Bozman said.

One of the victims was working in her front garden when she was approached by Heer, who lives nearby in Bent Lea.

Mr Bozman said: “He claimed that he was looking for a particular house then came closer to her as she was gardening.

“Then he pulled his underwear and shorts down to expose his genitals.”

The woman said that the whole incident lasted for around five minutes and she’s never seen Heer before.

The other victim was at home watching her son playing outside with his friends.

Mr Bozman said: “She saw the defendant from her kitchen window, looking directly at her and exposing his penis to her before walking off down the road.”

Magistrates heard that the mum made contact with the same builder who had been told about the earlier incident.

Mr Bozman added: “She was very disturbed because the male approached her and was in her garden trying the door.

“Because of this she doesn’t want her children playing out of her view.

“It’s concerning because he lives in very close proximity to these two parties.”

Heer was arrested and initially claimed that he was doing stretches.

His solicitor Fazaila Kauser explained that he suffers from Asperger’s syndrome and lives an isolated life.

She said: “He understands that his conduct caused alarm and distress to the two ladies when he exposed his penis.

“He’s sorry and remorseful for his actions but does need some support.”

Magistrates ordered Heer to sign the sex offenders’ register for five years.

He must complete a 12-month community order with 20 days of activities.

Finally, he has to pay £50 compensation to each victim as well as £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.