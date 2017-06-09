The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jason McCartney has spoken out after losing the Colne Valley seat to the Labour Party.

The Conservative candidate and the Valley's MP of seven years was defeated by just 978 votes in the fight for the Colne Valley.

Labour's Thelma Walker was elected, winning 28,881 votes to his 27,903.

He told the Examiner: "It's been an honour and a privilege to have served as the MP for our wonderful and beautiful community for seven magnificent years.

"I'm proud of my fantastic team who helped me fight a positive campaign, but we were let down by a poor national campaign, and whereas I was only offering to fight to save our A&E, the new Labour MP promised a vote for her would save it.

"I wish Thelma and her team well but as my MP I now expect her to honour her election promise and save our Accident and Emergency."

He tweeted his thanks, adding: "Proud of my team & proud to have been the MP for the Colne & Holme valleys and Lindley for 7 magnificent years.

"Looking forward to new challenges and having more time to watch Town in the Premier League.

Jason had been the Conservative MP since 2010, when he was first elected he gained the seat from Labour.

He was first elected with 20,440 votes - a 37% share of the 69.1% turnout.

In 2015 he was re-elected and increased his majority by 7.5% - securing the seat with 25,246 votes.

In Parliament he was a member of the NATO Assembly; he served on the Transport Select Committee (2013-2015) and most recently the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee.