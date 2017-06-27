Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drug addict who broke into an antiques store to steal a Jack Russell ornament was caught after leaving his blood at the scene.

Jason Schofield – who has a £100 a week heroin and crack cocaine habit – admitted burgling Terrier Antiques in Cleckheaton.

The owner of the Westgate store was contacted following the break-in on June 9, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said: “The front window of the shop had been smashed and blood had been left at the scene.

“A Jack Russell ornament had been taken and damage was also caused to a French jewellery cabinet.

“The blood at the scene was linked to the defendant and he was arrested.”

The Huddersfield court was told that the 44-year-old was also responsible for a string of thefts from other shops in the town.

The same day as the burglary he stole a candle from the Peppermint Pig card shop in the town when the shop worker was distracted by a customer.

On June 7 he stole £18 worth of deodorants from Tesco Express in Cleckheaton.

Then Schofield, of Brooklyn Road in Cleckheaton, was caught taking detergent and air fresheners valued at £15 from the same store on April 12.

He told police that he would have sold the goods to fund his drug habit.

Andy Day, mitigating, said: “It’s clear that the root cause of all this offending is drug misuse.

“These were spur of the moment, low value and unsophisticated thefts which are carried out when my client requires money as he feels he needs the drugs he’s addicted to.

“He can not see a way of getting out of this without some help.”

Magistrates ordered him to complete nine months of drug rehabilitation as a direct alternative to custody.

He must also pay £85 court costs.