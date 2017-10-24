Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A jealous boyfriend bit another man on the knee after complaining about him speaking to his girlfriend.

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim of the assault, Amer Ahsan, was in a car with a friend eating a takeaway when he received a phone call from a number he did not recognise.

Chloe Fairley, prosecuting, said when he answered he found it was from Umair Salim who wanted to know why he had been speaking to his girlfriend.

“The complainant told him they had known each other a number of years and were just friends.”

Salim invited Mr Ahsan to meet him near some kebab shops in Bradbury Street, Ravensthorpe, so they could have a face to face conversation about it.

Miss Fairley said he did go there and when he arrived called the number back to say he had arrived. The call was cut off and Salim appeared at the side of the car and identified himself. He suggested they go for a walk.

Mr Ahsan got out of the car and was turning to close the door when he felt his collar being grabbed and received blows to the back of his head as Salim began repeatedly punching him.

He fell to the ground and in the struggle that followed Salim bit his left knee before he was able to get up and go into one of the kebab shops for help. Police had already been called and Mr Ahsan was treated in hospital and given antibiotics.

The court heard Salim told a probation officer he acted “in the heat of the moment” through jealousy over someone who was now an ex-girlfriend.

Christopher Moran, representing Salim, said his behaviour that night had been totally out of character.

Salim, 20, of Bradbury Street, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and was given a 12 month community order with 240 hours unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation to Mr Ahsan.

Recorder Simon Eckersley told him he should not have subjected his victim to such “a gross piece of public violence.”