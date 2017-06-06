Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who strangled his pregnant girlfriend and banged her head against a bed admitted that he had problems controlling his temper.

Jealous Nathan Wharton attacked Amy Heenan in the belief that she was cheating on him with other men.

Kirklees magistrates banned the 23-year-old from seeing her from a year and told him that he should be ashamed of his disgraceful behaviour.

Wharton had denied assaulting Miss Heenan but changed his plea to guilty on the day of his trial.

The court heard that on September 12 last year the couple were in the bedroom at Miss Heenan’s home in Heath Road, Dewsbury, when they argued as they lay on the bed.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, said: “He jumped up and grabbed her by the arms, causing her pain, and said: ‘You provoke me, you asked for it.’

“He tried to get on top of her but she pushed him off, biting him when he grabbed her around her throat and she felt he was going to strangle her.

“He grabbed hold of her hair and repeatedly banged her head into the back of the bed.

“She sat on the edge of the bed and he kicked her, then sat next to her with his head in his hands and said he was sorry and didn’t mean to hurt her.”

Mrs Jones told magistrates that the couple’s relationship ended following the “sustained” attack.

In interview with a member of the court probation staff, Wharton admitted being an angry person in relation to anyone who wasn’t loyal to him.

He said that he had argued with Miss Heenan about her sleeping with other men while pregnant with his child.

Wharton added that he grabbed her because he felt sad and hurt.

The court heard that Wharton, of Bradford Road in Batley, had numerous convictions for violence on his record.

His drinking was described as an issue in the case and he claimed that, while he didn’t like alcohol, he did it to impress girls.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, said: “The pressures have resulted in him dealing with the situation wholly inadequately.

“He has problems with anger management which he’s started to deal with.

“His record is littered with offences of violence but these concluded in 2012 and since then he’s been doing particularly well.”

Magistrates described Wharton as a young man who clearly has problems but should feel ashamed of himself, particularly as his girlfriend was pregnant at the time.

They made a 12-month restraining order, banning Wharton from contacting Miss Heenan or going to her home.

He must also complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities as part of his community order.