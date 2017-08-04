Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk man who spat inside a Starbucks store and then lashed out at hospital staff who later tried to help him has been sentenced to custody.

David Newton was involved in two bizarre incidents which happened just hours apart on February 8, Kirklees magistrates heard.

At just after 8am he walked into the Mirfield branch of the coffee chain and went to the counter to place his order.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said: “He started shouting ‘coffee, coffee’ and the member of staff serving him was concerned by his demeanour.

“She asked for the manager to come onto the shop floor and he (Newton) took a seat.

“He sat in a curled up position and was shouting words like ‘f**k’.

“It looked like he was having a conversation with someone and was shouting and swearing.”

As the 47-year-old continued to shout words like ‘f*****g b***h’ the manageress asked him to leave.

Before he did so he spat out, forcing her to fetch a mop and bucket to clean it up.

Newton also reached over the counter and snatched a bottle of vanilla syrup as he left the store.

Police were called over a second incident involved him later the same time, this time at Dewsbury and District Hospital.

He had brought to the hospital by ambulance and appeared very drunk, the Huddersfield court was told.

Mrs Jones said: “He was very aggressive and kicking out at staff.

“One of the police officers went up to him and he was abusive, swearing and shouting ‘leave me alone.’

“He was very drunk, couldn’t walk unaided and had to be supported by the officers.”

Mrs Jones said that while Newton was being searched at Huddersfield Police Station officers found a small bag of cannabis on him.

Police discovered that Newton was subject to a five-year Anti-Social Behaviour Order.

The order includes 12 prohibitions, including a ban on being drunk in public which Newton was in breach of.

Magistrates heard that Newton, of no fixed address, has been jailed for breaching the order previously.

He is currently serving a four month custodial sentence imposed in July by magistrates in Manchester for a breach of the Asbo.

Newton pleaded guilty to breaching the order, disorderly behaviour, theft and possession of a class B drug.

His solicitor Paul Blanchard explained that he has undiagnosed mental health problems not helped by the “significantly high” level of alcohol he had drunk that day.

He added: “The defendant cannot recall the vast majority of what happened but didn’t mean to distress the ladies at Starbucks and apologises for that.

“He’s a Jekyll and Hyde character. He was clearly distressed and the prison environment isn’t working for him.”

Magistrates sentenced Newton to four weeks in custody and ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis found.