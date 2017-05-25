Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Celebrity car trio, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, are in Huddersfield today.

The former stars of Top Gear are thought to be filming an episode of their new show The Grand Tour, which airs on internet station Amazon Prime.

The TV presenters were spotted in Farnley Tyas yesterday and at Crosland Moor airfield this morning.

Some fans have flocked to witness the famous faces filming their show.

But their presence has not been welcomed by all.

Villagers in Farnley Tyas have suffered “chaos” after TV executives virtually shut down their village yesterday afternoon.

Road closures were brought in with staff standing guard to stop people from driving on the roads between noon and 5pm, many of which are the only ways in and out of the village.

Charles Rapley, who runs a livery yard at Brockholes Road, said no one had been informed.

He said the whole thing had been “very secretive” with villagers kept in the dark, but Clarkson and friends had been seen driving a strange car that appeared to be a jet engine at the back and boat at the front.

“It’s caused quite considerable chaos,” he said.

“We need to move horses and a lot of people who are trying to get in and out are having great difficulty.

“Even people trying to get past on a horse were being told no, you can’t go through.”

Mr Rapley said people coming from the Woodsome Road side of the village were being blocked from getting through.

He said the detour suggested by the company handling the road closures was an additional 10 to 15 miles.

He said he had contacted Kirklees Council and Clarkson’s filming company Chump Productions, but not got anywhere.

He said Kirklees told him road closure orders had been issued and there was nothing they could do.

He added: “When I rang Chump I just got an answering machine.

“Nobody knew about this, not even Farnley Estates, the biggest landowners in the area.

“We need to move horses today and the only way for a horse box to get out is to go through the village, going the other way the roads are so narrow it’s unsafe.

“Why have Kirklees allowed this without notifying local residents?”

A Kirklees Council spokesman said: "The council carries out statutory procedures to temporarily close roads to enable activities such as roadworks, events or filming to take place by third parties.

"Where possible diversions are specified which would be suitable for all types of traffic using the roads. The third party is responsible for any traffic management and signing for the temporary road closure.”