An aircraft dispatcher with Jet2.com found herself in court after prioritising her job over her community order.

Victoria Wallin, of Chadwick Fold Lane in Mirfield, was sentenced to 160 hours of unpaid work last September.

She was given a voluntary role at the Sue Ryder charity shop but staff told her probation officer that they had not seen her for some time.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order on July 30.

Magistrates were told that the order has now expired but she still had 142 hours of unpaid work outstanding.

Her solicitor Aubrey Sampson explained that she was employed by Jet2 and her shifts could vary between six and 12 hours.

He added: “This is the main reason why the order has not been completed.

“This does happen a lot with people who are not familiar with the court system, they think that work is their first commitment.

“It isn’t. If you miss work you can not be sent to prison, if you miss a community order you can be sent to prison.”

Magistrates extended Wallin’s community order by six months to allow her to complete the hours of unpaid work remaining.

They added on an extra 10 hours of unpaid work as punishment.