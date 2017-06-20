Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman burned baby photos belonging to her ex-partner when he dumped her for a former girlfriend.

Other items destroyed belonging to Andrew Whitehead were irreplaceable hospital identity tags from when his children were born along with all of his clothes, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

His former partner Kerry Ann Taylor, of Beaumont Street in Moldgreen, pleaded guilty to a charge of arson.

Her solicitor Karl Kingsley claimed that such behaviour by jilted exes was “not unusual.”

The Huddersfield court heard that a female friend Mr Whitehead was staying with got in touch on April 20 to say that Taylor was outside her Mirfield home torching his belongings inside a garden burner.

Shamaila Qureshi, prosecuting, said the 33-year-old sent him a text to warn him that she was about to burn his things.

When he told her to go ahead, she replied: “Don’t tempt me.”

Taylor claimed that she only burned Mr Whitehead’s socks and underwear, although he said that she also ruined his shaver and charger and all his designer clothing.

Mrs Qureshi added: “The burning was deliberate and included some items of value, such as photos of his children when they were babies and first hospital tags which he says are irreplaceable.

“This is causing him distress and he had been left with no clothes.

“He says he’s had to start from scratch and has to put aside a little each month to pay for them.”

The court heard that an estimated £1,000 worth of Mr Whitehead’s belongings were destroyed in the fire.

Carl Kingsley, mitigating, explained that the couple had been in a relationship but he had played his client off against his former partner who he returned to after discovering that she was pregnant.

He told the court: “She reacted badly and burned some underwear and socks but doesn’t accept that there were any items of sentimental value.

“She’s deeply embarrassed by this first appearance in court after 33 years.

“She felt that she was given permission to burn the items, that she was goaded by the complainant.

“There was no danger to the occupants of the house and, in my respectful submission, this is not an unusual case.”

District Judge Michael Fanning asked for some input from probation staff prior to sentencing Taylor.

He said: “It’s an extreme reaction and there’s some emotional instability.

“I want a little bit more understanding to make sure that it doesn’t happen again.”

Judge Fanning adjourned sentencing until Monday and granted unconditional bail.