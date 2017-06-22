Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A coat of arms to honour murdered MP Jo Cox will be unveiled in Parliament by her two children, Speaker John Bercow has announced.

The memorial plaque featuring a coat of arms designed by her children Cuillin, six, and Lejla, four, will be installed in the Commons chamber on Saturday during a unique “family day” in Parliament when MPs and staff will be encouraged to bring their children into the chamber.

Inspired by Ms Cox’s maiden speech, the plaque will bear the motto “More in Common”, with elements to show off her love of rivers and mountains and her support for women, as well as four red roses to represent each of her family members, two red for Labour and two white for Yorkshire.

The unveiling – which was rescheduled due to the election – comes days after the first anniversary of the Labour MP’s murder by right wing extremist Thomas Mair as she arrived to host a surgery in her Batley and Spen constituency.

Mr Bercow, who will host the event, told MPs: “I remind members that the coat of arms of our departed friend and colleague Jo Cox will be unveiled this Saturday, June 24.”

The memorial will be on the Opposition side of the chamber and is currently hidden by a curtain ahead of its official unveiling.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn paid tribute to Ms Cox during the Queen’s Speech debate in the Commons, where he praised the series of Great Get Together community events held across the country to commemorate the anniversary of her death.

He said: “It’s just over a year ago that Jo was taken from us by someone driven by hatred. Jo was driven by love and by an infectious energy.

“It was in the spirit of that energy and a passion for people, life and justice that so many events were held in her memory around the country. We should remember her and thank her and ensure that these Great Get Together events do continue year in, year out to unite our communities."

Heraldic shields are traditionally installed in the Commons chamber for MPs killed while in office.

As well as honouring MPs who fell in battle, there are also shields in memory of Conservative MP Ian Gow, who was killed by an IRA car bomb in 1990, and Tory shadow Northern Ireland secretary Airey Neave, who died in a car bomb attack in Westminster in 1979.