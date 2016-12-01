Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of Jo Cox have given their wholehearted backing to restoration work at Batley Railway Station – and to plans to name a re-opened cafe in her honour.

The tea-and-cake-loving MP joined in the makeover when the Friends of Batley Station (FOBS) was set up last year.

Among those keeping a close eye on the project is Jo’s sister, Kim Leadbeater, who says the family is “fully supportive” of the ongoing FOBS scheme to transform the once neglected 19th century station into a brighter place.

“Jo was passionate about the regeneration of Batley Station and loved working with the wonderful team of people there,” said Kim. “She was extremely happy working in the constituency on local projects and was not afraid of getting her hands dirty.

“She was quite happy picking up a trowel and helping out with the weeding on several occasions. We know how proud Jo would have been of the team’s continued commitment and hard work.”

FOBS chairwoman and Batley West Labour councillor Gwen Lowe says a flower planter on the station platform has already been dedicated in memory of the popular MP who was killed in June. The FOBS are seeking extra funding to complete the ongoing transformation of the cafe/tea room and hope to open it to the public next spring.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visited Batley Station during the by-election campaign which saw Tracy Brabin elected.