Joan Briggs confesses she was never sporty...but now she’s 90 she goes to the gym three times a week.

Hailing from Dalton, she said she was getting lonely, so decided to get out and meet new friends – and decided a gym was a great place to find them.

She now works out at énergie fitness for women in Huddersfield town centre.

The retired weaver, who has no children, said: “I was never sporty. I started going to the gym because all my friends had passed away by then so I went for some company.

“I met a lady who I met long time ago but did not know very well. Then we got along and now we go on holidays, for meals and to concerts together.”

Her new friend Sheila Riva, 78, isn’t the only pal who goes to that gym either. Joan says there are a group of golden girls in their 80s who go too.

Their workouts last for half an hour and they use 10 machines for two and a half minutes each.

The gym’s motorcise machines include two abdominal firmers, leg and chest toners, a leg and shoulder shaper, a waist reducer, a treadmill and an exercise bike.

Manager Nicola Denniss said: “The majority of ladies who use the room with our motorcise machines are elderly.

“It helps them if they have conditions like arthritis or they’ve had hip replacements. It’s lower impact exercise.”

The gym also has a relaxed coffee lounge and hosts a range of day trips and charitable events.

Nicola added: “We have coffee mornings and monthly events like day trips to the seaside. The elderly ladies like to get involved and they are always generous when it comes to fundraising, but we advertise the social events to everyone in the gym and anyone can join in.”