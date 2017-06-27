Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A meat supply firm is to close its Huddersfield site at the end of this month.

Managers at the British Bacon Supplies factory at Queens Mill Trading Estate in Lockwood warned staff last month that future operations at the site were “under consideration.”

Now the company, part of Damika Ltd, has confirmed that all operations at the factory will cease on Friday (June 30).

The company has not disclosed the number of employees affected.

It has been manufacturing bacon products for more than 25 years, and supplies retailers and customers across the UK with products under the British Bacon Supplies name at Huddersfield and the Taylor’s brand at Halifax.

In a statement, the company said: “Despite investing heavily in the factory over the last five years, difficult trading conditions have meant that we are unable to operate at sustainable efficiency levels.

“Our staff have been informed and are being supported through the process. Where appropriate, employees will be offered jobs at other locations within our group. “

The statement added: “Damika Ltd is part of a large, strong group of companies and therefore, production will move to highly efficient manufacturing sites within the group.”