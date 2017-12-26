The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield’s own Jodie Whittaker embarked on her Doctor Who journey with a bang as she fell from the Tardis moments after transforming into the Time Lord.

As Peter Capaldi’s Doctor regenerated in the show’s hour-long Christmas Day special, the first-ever female to take the role uttered her first lines – and was warmly welcomed by fans.

In her native Yorkshire accent, Time Lord said: “Ahh brilliant” as she got her first glance of the Tardis controls.

The time travelling vehicle then span out of control with the 13th doctor falling through its open doors into space.

Jodie appeared in the final moments of the episode, called Twice Upon A Time, which also featured Jenna Coleman reprising her role as Clara Oswald and League of Gentlemen star Mark Gatiss as the grandfather of one of the Doctor’s greatest friends, Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart.

Jodie, who was brought up in Skelmanthope and attended Shelley College, was named as the new Doctor in July.

The actress, whose previous roles included Beth Latimer in Broadchurch, got a warm welcome on social media with her first brief appearance as the Doctor. Viewers also bade farewell to Capaldi and Steven Moffat, the show’s outgoing executive producer.

Capaldi’s last words as the Time Lord included the line: “Never be cruel, never be cowardly ... Remember hate is always foolish, and love is always wise.”