Huddersfield’s Jodie Whittaker – revealed as the new Dr Who this summer – has been named the hottest television talent of 2017 in a new annual list.

The Skelmanthorpe actress topped the Radio Times TV 100, which celebrates on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent who have had an exceptional past year in British television.

The former Shelley College student, who was announced as the first ever female Time Lord in July, won rave reviews for her portrayal of a fake doctor in BBC One’s Trust Me and starred as Beth Latimer, the mother of murdered Danny Latimer, in Broadchurch this year.

Broadcasting legend Sir David Attenborough was second with writer, actress and Bafta winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge in third place.

Line Of Duty and Westworld star Thandie Newton was fourth with comedian Peter Kay fifth and The Crown’s Claire Foy sixth. Doctor Who star Pearl Mackie was in 10th place.

Others on the list included former politician Ed Balls, who was 18th following his stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, new presenters of The Great British Bake Off, were 19th and 21st respectively. Former winner Nadiya Hussain, who has gone on to have her own cookery programmes, was 12th.

A longlist of names was created with the help of a panel of more than 25 television professionals before a panel of Radio Times editors ranked the final 100.

RadioTimes.com editor Tim Glanfield said: “The Radio Times TV 100 celebrates television talent who have had an outstanding past year, so it is perhaps no surprise to see our Top 10 dominated by women.”