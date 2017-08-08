Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

ACTRESS Jodie Whittaker has been doing the rounds of TV studios ahead of a new drama being broadcast tonight.

The Skelmanthorpe-born actress who will become the next Doctor Who will first appear as a doctor in a new BBC One drama Trust Me, which starts at 9pm.

She masquerades as a real doctor in the psychological drama and today Jodie appeared on the ITV1 Lorraine programme to talk about it and being chosen as Doctor Who.

Speaking to host Christine Lampard, the actress, 35, admitted that she shed tears of joys after landing the Time Lord job, adding: “You can’t get a job like this and not be knocked sideways!”

The talented star also confessed that she was ‘paranoid’ about spilling the beans and even whispered in her flat about it, adding: “I also had a massive panic about it as I was a bit like ‘I can’t remember what I was told I’m not allowed to say.’

“I was just lying left, right and centre.”

Of Trust Me, where Jodie stars as Cath who steals a friend’s identity, she added: “I was sent the script for the first episode and it fascinated me because it went in a completely different direction to how I thought it was going to.

“Particularly at the beginning when she’s suspended for whistleblowing and loses her job. It could have gone so many ways, and the fact that she takes on this new identity isn’t the way that I thought it would go.

“I’ve never acted in anything medical before, so it felt completely new.”

Trust Me also stars Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison as Cath’s good-for-nothing ex-partner Karl, The Inspector Lynley Mysteries star Sharon Small as Dr Brigitte McAdams and Paradox’s Emun Elliott as Dr Andy Brenner.

Whittaker, who is known for her roles in TV drama series Broadchurch and films including One Day and Attack The Block, made TV history when she was revealed last month to be the first woman to portray the Time Lord in Doctor Who, a role she is taking over from Peter Capaldi.

Her reveal has already been watched more than 16 million times.

She has already shot her ‘regeneration scene’ which sees The Doctor transform into Jodie.

She will first be seen as The Doctor in the Christmas special.