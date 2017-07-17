Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff at the former school of new Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker have spoken of their pride in her success.

It was revealed on Sunday that Jodie, star of crime drama Broadchurch, will take on the role of the 13th incarnation of the Time Lord.

The 35-year-old was born in Skelmanthorpe. She was taught locally at St Aidan’s C of E Academy and later Shelley College.

She also studied BTEC Performing Arts at Kirklees College before moving on to train at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, graduating in 2005 with the gold medal for acting.

Shelley College’s principal John McNally said: “We are extremely proud of Jodie and her achievements. The staff who remember her speak very highly of her and we are all ever so proud of her success.

“Jodie is clearly an outstanding actress and we know she is hard-working, determined and somebody we can all look up to.

“We very much try to encourage young people to get involved with drama and the arts and it is a strong feature of our school. Jodie is a fantastic inspiration to young students and we hope we can welcome her back to the college in the near future to say well done.”

Four years ago, Diversions, a sci-fi collectibles store in Huddersfield, held a celebration of Doctor Who’s 50th anniversary.

Now, the store is selling a custom-made T-shirt celebrating the local leading lady with the slogan ‘Gallifrey via Huddersfield.’

Owner Gareth Hughes, who is appealing for Jodie to do a charity signing at the store, said: “It’s fantastic news. It’s a refreshing change to have a female in the lead.

“It’s one of the biggest changes in TV. In sci-fi, you can change things that you just can’t in traditional dramas.

“It’s also great to have the doctor being an actress from Huddersfield.”

Meanwhile, Mark Milnes, director of the Creative Arts Hub in Mirfield, and artist Lynsey Tomlinson turned a BT phone box into their very own TARDIS.

They added medium-density fibreboard and recycled picture frames to the phone box outside the hub in Huddersfield Road in time for last weekend’s Mirfield Arts Festival.

Mum-of-one Jodie is married to American actor Christian Contreras. Her dad Adrian is a former president of Huddersfield Cricket League.