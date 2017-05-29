The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Blue Peter presenter from the 1960s and 70s John Noakes has died aged 83.

Noakes, who hailed from Shelf, Halifax and was educated at Rishworth School, was the action man of the popular children’s show, once climbing Nelson’s Column without any safety ropes.

A family friend confirmed he had “died peacefully” on Sunday morning.

The friend said: “He had endured and suffered from Alzheimer’s over recent years and whilst he will be greatly missed by his wife, family and many friends his release from continuing ill health must be counted as a blessing.

(Photo: PA)

“His many escapades with his faithful companion Shep, during his time with Blue Peter, will live on in many people’s memories and that is how his family would like him remembered.”

Noakes trained as an aircraft engine fitter for the RAF before deciding to become an actor.

He was Blue Peter’s longest-serving presenter, remaining for nearly 13 years after joining the BBC show in 1965.

Known for his daredevil stunts and looking after Blue Peter dog Shep, he was part of the best known presenting groups, alongside Valerie Singleton, Lesley Judd and Peter Purves.

(Photo: PA)

He was also involved in one of the most infamous Blue Peter moments when baby elephant Lulu defecated and urinated all over the set, before ramming the presenters and knocking down her handler, all on live TV.

After leaving Blue Peter in 1978, Noakes’ TV career declined and he eventually moved to Majorca.

Two years ago fears grew for the children’s TV favourite after he disappeared, prompting a major air and land search less featuring a 10-strong Civil Guard mountain rescue team, firefighters, police, civil protection workers, locals and friends.

He was found uninjured in a confused state and taken to Son Espases hospital after being found near Andratx, southwest Majorca.

News he had Alzheimer’s emerged in the hours after his disappearance. Only family and close friends were aware.